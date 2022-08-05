Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio this weekend. Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium before the beginning of a weekend series and then left for Texas. Tatis has been sidelined since having surgery in mid-March on his fractured left, reportedly suffered in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Although there’s no timetable for his return, starting the rehab assignment is a big step for Tatis and the Padres.

