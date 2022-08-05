Parker makes late layup, Dream hand Sparks 6th straight loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Cheyenne Parker drove the baseline and made a go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds left to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 88-86. Los Angeles called a timeout after Parker’s make and Nneka Ogwumike sank a shot from the baseline but it was ruled after the buzzer. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the ball was in Ogwumike’s hands when the buzzer sounded. Rhyne Howard scored 28 points, reaching 20-plus points for the 10th time this season, for Atlanta (14-18). Parker finished with 15 points, and Aari McDonald and Maya Caldwell each scored 12. Brittney Sykes scored 23 points and Ogwumike added 16 for Los Angeles.

