Preds sign forward Yakov Trenin to 2 year, $3.4 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract after going through arbitration. Trenin is coming off his best season yet setting career-highs with 80 games played, 17 goals scored, 24 points, 33 blocked shots and 191 hits. He joined teammate Tanner Jeannot to rank among just six NHL players with at least 191 hits and 17 goals last season. The Russian scored 13 more points than his rookie season in 2020-21. He scored three goals in four playoff games even as the Predators were swept by Colorado.

