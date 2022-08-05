Pro Bowl guard Teller aiming for Browns turnaround

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Right guard Wyatt Teller firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen last season, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. The Cleveland Browns rewarded him with a $56.8 million, four-year contract extension. Accolades and big money only go so far, though, when your primary goal is a winning a championship. Cleveland is one week away from its preseason opener at Jacksonville, which its players view as a fresh start following a disheartening 8-9 campaign. Teller was a rock throughout, being named second-team All-NFL for the second year in a row.

