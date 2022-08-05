Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes women’s impact

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy made his way through the The Pro Football Hall of Fame museum, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter’s blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister. Welter became the first woman to coach an NFL game in 2015 when she joined the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant coaching intern for training camp and the preseason. The shirt, pants and sneakers she wore on the sideline in all four exhibition games are on display at a new exhibit in the Pro Football Today area of the museum. The “Women’s Impact on Football” exhibit debuted ahead of this week’s enshrinement festivities.

