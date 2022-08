SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Carlos Akapo, who has played with Cadiz in Spain’s LaLiga since 2019. The deal runs through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. Akapo will occupy an international roster spot. He joined Cadiz before the 2019-20 season and made 47 appearances with the club. His contract expired in July.

