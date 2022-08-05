Scully honored with video tribute, banner at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ended a pregame ceremony honoring broadcaster Vin Scully by running the crowd through a chorus of Scully’s famous line, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball.” There was a moment of silence at Dodger Stadium on Friday for Scully, who died on Tuesday at age 94. The Dodgers played a tribute video and unveiled a new banner hanging from Scully’s broadcast booth that read, “Vin, we’ll miss you.” Fans gave a standing ovation when the video concluded with a picture of Scully waving from the field with a rainbow behind him.

