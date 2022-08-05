Ten Hag: ‘Not right’ to single out Ronaldo for criticism

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has tried to shield Cristiano Ronaldo from criticism after the forward left a preseason game early and insisted that the Portugal star remains part of his plans for this season. Ronaldo reportedly told United this offseason that he wanted to leave to play for a Champions League club and speculation about his mindset intensified when he was part of a group of players who left Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Ten Hag initially said it was “unacceptable for everyone” to leave early without permission but said Friday that Ronaldo shouldn’t be singled out for criticism.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.