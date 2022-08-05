WR Jordan Addison says move to USC was only about football
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Addison says he didn’t know Southern California was the school for him until the moment he set foot on campus for his recruiting visit shortly after entering the transfer portal. The Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver says anybody who thinks he knew beforehand really doesn’t know him at all. Addison realizes he left behind hurt feelings at Pitt, where he was the nation’s most prolific receiver last season. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi has strongly suggested star players like Addison have been swayed by huge name, image and likeness deals at higher-profile schools like USC. Addison says there’s no truth to those insinuations.