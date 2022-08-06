Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:02 PM

Chargers rookie Zion Johnson builds his game with calmness

KTVZ

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers rookie Zion Johnson carries himself with an aura of calmness. That mentality has been evident during training camp. Johnson’s continual progress has bolstered the first-round draft pick’s bid to become the Chargers’ starting right guard. The Chargers are hoping the No. 17 overall pick from Boston College can help bolster a rushing attack that struggled with consistency last season. The initial returns have been promising. Johnson has meshed well with veteran center Corey Linsley and left guard Matt Feiler.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content