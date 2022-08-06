Cool Papa Bell scores biggest upset in Hambletonian history

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cool Papa Bell scored the biggest upset in the history of the Hambletonian, charging late to edge the filly Joviality S by three-quarters of a length. The Hambletonian is the most prestigious race for 3-year-olds in trotting. Cool Papa Bell was a 52-1 shot. His victory gave trainer Jim Campbell a sweep of both the Hambletonian and the Hambletonian Oaks. It also gave up-and-coming driver Todd McCarthy his first Hambletonian win. Cool Papa Bell paid $106 to win after trotting the mile at the Meadowlands in 1:51.3. The previous biggest upset was when Amigo Hall paid $57 after winning in 2003.

