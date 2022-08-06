Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons
By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and he appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two shoulder injuries. Simmons hit just .173 with seven RBIs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. Manager David Ross said David Bote would be recalled if the Cubs needed a utility infielder.