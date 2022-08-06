Driussi brace helps Austin earn 3-3 draw with Earthquakes
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 15th and 16th goals of the season to help Austin FC earn a 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Julio Cascante gave Austin (13-5-6) a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 6th minute, but San Jose (5-10-9) answered with goals by Benjamin Kikanović in the 8th minute and Paul Marie in the 20th to go up 2-1. Driussi, who has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot, knotted the score in the 26th minute and gave Austin a 3-2 halftime lead with a score in the 44th. Jeremy Ebobisse picked up his 13th goal for the Earthquakes, scoring in the 88th minute to earn the draw. Ebobisse also had an assist.