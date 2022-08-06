Skip to Content
Lindor sparks Mets to 8-5 victory over Braves in DH opener

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor doubled off the padding atop the outfield wall in center field to drive in two, Edwin Díaz put out a fire for the final two outs and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-5 in a doubleheader opener. Following consecutive walks to Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, Lindor hit a drive against Tyler Matzek that bounced off the orange home run line and back into play just in front of Citi Field’s home-run apple. Umpires originally ruled it a double, and that call was confirmed via replay. Lindor remained at 19 home runs this season, one shy of his total from all of last season.

