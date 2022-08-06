Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool has made a stuttering start to the English Premier League. Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards. Tottenham also conceded an early goal but came roaring back to earn a 4-1 victory at home against Southampton after a dominant display that hinted that Spurs are well gelled after a full offseason under Conte. Newcastle, Leeds and Bournemouth also earned wins in the first round.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.