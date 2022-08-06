McLaughlin wins Nashville pole; Grosjean, Lundgaard follow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin won the second pole of his IndyCar career in rain-delayed qualifying for the Music City Grand Prix. McLaughlin won the pole on a flying final run in Saturday’s session. It started 90 minutes late because of weather delays. Romain Grosjean qualified second for Andretti Autosport. Christian Lundgaard was a career-best third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Lundgaard overcame a penalty in the second round and locked a tire in the final round and still managed to qualify third.

