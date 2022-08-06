McMahon’s 9th-inning homer lifts Rockies over D-backs 3-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth, Antonio Senzatela threw seven quality innings and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon drilled a high fastball from Ian Kennedy into the left-center seats for the game-deciding drive. The hard liner left the ballpark in a hurry, just clearing the wall to the left of the 413-foot sign. The Rockies rallied twice from one-run deficits in the late innings. Rookie Elehuris Montero hit the first homer of his big league career to tie the game 2-all in the eighth.

