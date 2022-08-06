Pratto’s 9th-inning homer gives Royals 5-4 win over Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Pratto blasted a two-out, 3-2 changeup from Garrett Whitlock an estimated 424 feet to center field for his second career homer and first at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals began and ended the game with homers. MJ Melendez hit his second leadoff homer of the series, a 434-foot drive to right field for his 12th longball this season. Kyle Isbel also homered for Kansas City. Bobby Dalbec and Alex Verdugo went deep for Boston.

