Quantrill throws 6 shutout innings, Guardians top Astros 4-1

By BRIAN DULIK
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitches six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros. All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece. The Guardians pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter. Quantrill struck out four with a lone walk, extending his winning streak to four and remaining undefeated at Progressive Field. The Astros have the second-best record in the AL — one game behind the Yankees — and are off to a franchise-best 70-39 start.

