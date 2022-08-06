Sanders ready to lead Oklahoma State to new heights

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders enters his fourth year as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma State, and he’s happy right where he is. He says he’s fallen in love with every group brought in since he arrived. The redshirt junior from Denton, Texas, has made 32 starts for the Cowboys, 10 more than any of his teammates on the offense. His 24 wins as a starting quarterback are the third-most in the history of a program. Last season, Sanders became the second QB in school history to receive all-conference, first-team recognition after leading the Cowboys to a No. 7 national ranking. Brandon Weeden is the other.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.