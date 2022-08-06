Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1. Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8). Philadelphia (12-3-9) averted a shutout in just its third loss of the season when Paxten Aaronson scored in the 77th minute.

