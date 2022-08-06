Tottenham recovers to beat Southampton 4-1 in EPL opener

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has recovered quickly from going a goal down and routed Southampton 4-1 in their English Premier League opener on Saturday. Spurs showed off their new strength in depth. Attacking duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min failed to get on the scoresheet but it was fellow forward Dejan Kulusevski who orchestrated the comeback. The Sweden international set up the equalizer for Ryan Sessegnon before he slotted the fourth goal himself after the break, following an Eric Dier header and Mohammed Salisu’s own goal.

