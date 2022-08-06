Vikings’ middle men Tomlinson, Phillips viewed as vital to D

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The rebound the Minnesota Vikings are seeking on defense won’t amount to much without a consistent effectiveness by Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips at the interior positions. They’re run-stoppers first. They’ll need to provide a pass-rushing presence, too. The current NFL demands more from interior defensive linemen than simply plugging a gap. Phillips came to Minnesota after leaving Buffalo as a free agent. Tomlinson made his Vikings debut in 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.