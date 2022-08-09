Broncos sale to Walton group unanimously OKed by NFL owners

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The record $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law has been unanimously approved by NFL owners. This was the expected final step in the team’s transfer from the family of the late Pat Bowlen. Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner and her husband, Greg Penner, are the new owners. The vote was taken at a league meeting at a hotel in Minnesota. Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. He has an estimated net worth of $60 million. He becomes the wealthiest owner in the league.

