Browns’ Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. Grant, who signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt. Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing. Grant made the Pro Bowl last season with the Chicago Bears.

