Buchner-Pyne QB battle highlights Irish preseason camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne have spent the first few days of Notre Dame’s preseason camp competing for the top spot on the offensive depth chart for coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Whichever player wins the job won’t be devoid of talented returnees. Leading them is junior preseason All-America tight end Michael Mayer, speedy junior running back Chris Tyree and a mammoth offensive line led by guard Jarrett Patterson and mentored by coach Harry Hiestand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.