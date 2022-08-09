Cam Rising evolving entering first full season as starter
By JOHN COON
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cam Rising is pushing to test the full range of his passing abilities entering his first full season as Utah’s starting quarterback. Rising led the Utes to a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth after replacing Charlie Brewer as the starter in Week 4 last season. One area where Rising has made strides this year is his arm strength. Rising did not test his surgically repaired shoulder with deep balls much last season. He had five 200-yard games and one 300-yard game as a passer. This season could be a much different story.