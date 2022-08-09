Commanders’ Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as Carolina Panthers coach. Washington had 47 sacks and 78 tackles for loss in Mills’ first season as defensive line coach in 2020, but both numbers decreased substantially last season.

