Cowboys give Turpin shot at NFL amid backdrop of TCU assault

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys nearly four years after the receiver and kick returner was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, ending his career at TCU. Turpin pleaded guilty in the assault case with a chance to clear the conviction from his record. He says he had to learn from “my accountability, my consequences.” The 5-foot-7 Turpin is also an NFL longshot because of his size. If he makes the roster, Turpin will be close to his former college home with more time to tell his story.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.