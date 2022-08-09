Cowboys give Turpin shot at NFL amid backdrop of TCU assault
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys nearly four years after the receiver and kick returner was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, ending his career at TCU. Turpin pleaded guilty in the assault case with a chance to clear the conviction from his record. He says he had to learn from “my accountability, my consequences.” The 5-foot-7 Turpin is also an NFL longshot because of his size. If he makes the roster, Turpin will be close to his former college home with more time to tell his story.