Diaz hits slam, Astros tag Pérez, rally past Rangers 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam as the Houston Astros roughed up Martín Pérez and rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-5. Pérez tied a season high by allowing seven runs in five-plus innings to snap a nine-game winning streak, the longest active string in the majors and the best of his career. He had gone 19 straight starts without a loss, with his last one coming on April 17. The Astros snapped a two-game skid playing without manager Dusty Baker who remained out after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday. Baker isolated in a Cleveland hotel room all weekend before taking a private jet back to Houston on Monday. Bench coach Joe Espada is managing the AL West leaders until Baker returns.

