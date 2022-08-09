Dodgers roll past Twins to boost win streak to nine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a home run and Julio Urias pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games with a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The defeat knocked the Twins into a first-place tie in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians, the first time they have not held sole possession of the top spot in the division since June 24. Trea Turner had two doubles and drove in three runs for the Dodgers, who matched a season high with eight doubles. Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run for Minnesota, his 27th.

