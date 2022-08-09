Dragons complete roster with 3 players from Chinese league

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Bay Area Dragons have added three stars from the Chinese Basketball Association to complete a roster that already contains former NBA players Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell and the aptly named Big Liu for the inaugural season of the revamped East Asia Super League. The Dragons have confirmed Zhu Songwei, Ju Mingxin and Liu Xiaoyu signed from the CBA and will join the new club which will be based in Manila for Season 1. The eight-team pan-regional league features the winners and runners-up from the Japanese, South Korean and Philippines leagues as well as the Taiwanese champions and the Dragons. The EASL will start in mid-October.

