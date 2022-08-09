Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances

GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League group stage is still on. Dynamo got extra time goals to beat Sturm Graz 2-1 on Tuesday and complete a 3-1 aggregate win in the third qualifying round. Dynamo’s four Champions League qualifying games in the past 20 days are the only competitive games it has played all year during Russia’s war on its home country. Dynamo next faces Benfica in a two-leg playoff for a spot in the lucrative group stage. Benfica beat Midtjylland 3-1 on Tuesday and 7-2 on aggregate. Rangers and PSV Eindhoven also advanced to the playoff round.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.