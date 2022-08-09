Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind. Fury said “I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora.”