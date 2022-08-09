Hurricanes re-sign Necas to 2-year, $6 million contract

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract, keeping the young forward with the franchise that picked him in the first round of the 2017 draft. The team announced the signing Tuesday, saying the deal would pay the 23-year-old $2.5 million next season and $3.5 million for the 2023-24 season. Necas is regarded as a key piece for the team’s future with speed and skill. But he was inconsistent last season while finishing with 14 goals and 26 assists, then couldn’t find the net in Carolina’s 14 playoff games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.