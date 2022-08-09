Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week’s Citi Open in Washington, where he ended a three-year title drought by winning his seventh career tour-level singles championship. That victory follows a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Medvedev, the event’s defending champion who received a first-round bye as a top seed, is scheduled to face Kyrgios on Wednesday.

