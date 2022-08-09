More injury concerns for American forward Daryl Dike

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion’s American forward Daryl Dike is facing another injury layoff, which could damage his chances of making the United States’ World Cup team. The 22-year-old striker missed West Brom’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday in the second-tier Championship and West Brom manager Steve Bruce confirmed the American had picked up a thigh injury in training on Sunday. Bruce did not give a timeline for Dike’s return as the club was still assessing the injury but said it “didn’t look very good.”

