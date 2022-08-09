Pratto, Singer lead Royals over White Sox 4-2 in Game 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto homered, doubled and singled, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals over the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson didn’t play while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire. Singer allowed one run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six without walking anyone. Jose Cuas picked up his first career save. Chicago starter Lance Lynn allowed two-run homers by Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino in six innings. Pratto began the day batting .186 this season in 19 games. His third homer put the Royals ahead 4-1 in the sixth.

