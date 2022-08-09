Rickie Fowler decides to part ways with caddie Joe Skovron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler narrowly avoided missing the FedEx Cup playoffs for the second straight year. Now he’s changing caddies. Fowler is parting ways with Joe Skovron, a childhood friend and the only fulltime caddie he has ever had. Cameron Smith is still dodging questions about joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The Daily Telegraph is reporting the No. 2 player in the world has signed on for over $100 million. Smith says his only priority is to win the FedEx Cup. Scottie Scheffler starts the postseason as the No. 1 seed. He already has picked up $5 million in bonus money.

