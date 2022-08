SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay have crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana after a 3-0 loss to Atletico Goianiense of Brazil. Atletico Goianiense advanced to the semifinals 4-0 on aggregate. Winning the Copa Sudamericana had been a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. The Copa Sudamericana is the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America.

