African soccer to launch new league amid big financial loss

Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe is set to launch a 24-club super league that he has promised will revolutionize soccer on the continent and become its richest competition. The scheduled launch later Wednesday will come as Motsepe’s organization reported a loss of nearly $50 million last year. Motsepe repeated at the start of the Confederation of African Football’s general assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, that the new super league would offer prize money of $100 million. That’s over five times more than Africa’s current Champions League. The competition is scheduled to begin in 2023 and has the backing of FIFA.

