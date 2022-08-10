High note: Mets closer Díaz trumpets saves in sound of Citi

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets reliever Edwin Díaz has become baseball’s most dominant closer this year and turned into the toast of the town in New York. The All-Star reliever is overpowering hitters at a record rate during a sensational season, helping the Mets build up their NL East cushion and putting him in the Cy Young Award conversation. A big part of Díaz’s newfound popularity in Queens is his catchy entrance song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet. The tune sets off a two-minute fiesta all around Citi Field, with dancing mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met pretending to play trumpets as Díaz warms up on the mound.

