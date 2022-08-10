Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely with medical issue

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what the school described Wednesday as medical condition unrelated to football. In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition. The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.

