AP source: LeBron James inks 2-year extension with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the parties haven’t yet publicly announced the maximum deal, which includes a player option for the 2024-25 season that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday. James was headed into the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018.

