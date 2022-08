MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia has generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova. Garcia was the first qualifier ever to reach the tournament final and clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday’s match with a WTA Tour-leading 26 wins since June.

