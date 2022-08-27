Athletic Bilbao signs Herrera from PSG on 1-year loan deal

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has signed Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan until the end of the season. Athletic will have the option to buy the Spanish midfielder. Herrera previously played for Athletic from 2011-14 before signing with Manchester United in the English Premier League. The 33-year-old Bilbao native transferred from United to PSG in 2019. Herrera made 189 appearances and scored 20 goals with United. He played 95 games in three seasons with PSG. Athletic plays at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Monday. It opened with a draw against Mallorca and a win against Valencia, with both matches at home.

