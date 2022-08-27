Browning leads Bengals past Rams 16-7 in Super Bowl rematch

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Browning came off the bench to go 19 of 24 for 173 yards and a touchdown, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game contested mostly by backups. Tight end Justin Rigg caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Browning with 4:34 remaining to secure the win in the rematch of last season’s Super Bowl, which Los Angeles won 23-20. Two days after the teams were involved in a benches-clearing brawl at a joint practice, the game proceeded without incident. Both teams also appeared to avoid any serious injuries in their preseason finale. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins scrambled for the Rams’ only touchdown.

