Cardinals score twice in bottom of the 9th, beat Braves 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corey Dickerson tied the game with an infield single and Tyler O’Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals, who claimed their sixth walk-off win of the season. Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double off Kenley Jansen in the ninth and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado, loading the bases. Dickerson singled, scoring Donovan and tying the game. Jansen walked O’Neill to blow his fifth save in 34 chances. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Travis d’Arnaud homered for the Braves and Austin Riley added three hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.