Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Reangelo Decaster threw 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball and Jaydion Louisa knocked in a run with a pinch-hit dribbler Saturday to lead Curacao to a 1-0 win over Taiwan to move on to the Little League World Series championship. Curacao will play Sunday against either Hawaii or Tennessee, who were to play later in the day. A Caribbean island with just over 150,000 people, Curacao has one tournament title, coming in 2004. But Curacao also was the last international team to play in the LLWS championship, in 2019, when it fell to Louisiana. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus and last year only U.S. teams played because of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

