Dybala helps Roma to 1-1 draw on his return to Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Roma forward Paulo Dybala returned to Juventus and helped in the equaliser as José Mourinho’s side drew 1-1 and lost its perfect start to the season. Dušan Vlahović scored the opener after just 76 seconds and Juventus appeared to be in firm control until Tammy Abraham’s 69th-minute leveller. Dybala spent seven years at Juventus. He scored 115 goals and helped the Bianconeri to 12 trophies, including five Serie A titles. Dybala us still seeking his first goal for his new club.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.